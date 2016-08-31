Mansfield biker crashed after getting grief off mum

A Mansfield motorcyclist crashed his bike at a roundabout while over the drink drive limit, a court has heard.

Stuart Richard Harold Smith, 38, of Baums Lane, admitted driving with excess alcohol when he appeared before magistrates in Mansfield on Wednesday.

The court heard he came off the red Kawasaki bike at the roundabout on Newlands Drive, Forest Town, on June 16.

He was taken to hospital where a blood test revealed he had 124 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 milligrammes of blood, where the legal limit is 80 microgrammes.

Mary Dixon, mitigating, said: “Mr Smith is going through a very difficult period. He was running a car wash but the land-owner put up the rent considerably and he had to give it up.

“He is very depressed. On that particular evening his mother rang him and gave him some grief about giving up the car wash.”

No one else was injured in the crash but Smith’s big toe was broken, the court heard.

He has three points on his licence for speeding in March 2013.

He was banned from driving for 14 months, fined £120 and ordered to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £30.