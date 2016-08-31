Man jailed for targeting two women and then mugging them in broad daylight

A man who committed a string of street muggings and day time house burglaries was jailed for a total of six years at Lincoln Crown Court.

Michael Lewis robbed two women in broad daylight after targeting them as he cycled around Gainsborough.

He also carried out five house burglaries in just 17 days before he was finally brought to justice.

Phil Howes, prosecuting, said that Lewis targeted a 31-year-old woman walking along Primrose Street in Gainsborough. He cycled up to her ands then snatched her bag. He ran off as she began screaming taking with him the bag which contained £40, bank cards and a mobile phone.

Five days later he deliberately rode his cycle into a 58-year-old woman as she walked in the town.

The court was told that Lewis then cycled further on and waited in an alleyway before pouncing. He grabbed at his victim’s bag as she tried to hold onto it. Eventually the strap broke and he fled with the bag.

Mr Howes said Lewis also carried out burglaries at houses in Portland Terrace, Caenby Close, Waterworks Street, Wheeldon Street and Elsham Walk in the town.

In a number of the raids he smashed in either the back or the front door to gain entry. He was linked to each of the burglaries because his fingerprints were found at the scene.

Lewis, 26, of Riseholme Road, Gainsborough, admitted two charges of robbery committed on July 25, and 30. He also admitted five house burglaries on dates between July 12, and 29.

He asked for a further two house burglaries, an attempted burglary, four thefts of handbags and as further three thefts to be taken into consideration.

He was given a three years jail sentence for the robberies with a three year consecutive sentence for the burglaries.

Judge Simon Hirst, passing sentence, told him “You have a bad record. There was plainly a degree of planning in these matters. This calls for a substantial prison sentence.”

David Eager, in mitigation, said Lewis made admissions at the police station following his arrest and then entered guilty pleas to the offences at the earliest available opportunity.