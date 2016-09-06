Lorry fire leads to closure of A57

Photo byu @SYPOperations

Photo byu @SYPOperations

A lorry carrying hay bales has gone up in flames on the A57 near Sheffield this afternoon.

The blaze broke out around 3pm today at the Todwick roundabout near Junction 31 of the M1.

The road has been closed in both directions and the closure is expected to last for at least two to five hours.

