Langold drink driver dazzled by full-beam lights embedded car in hedge

A women who was dazzled by full-beam headlights when she drove her car into a hedge was over the drink drive limit, a court has heard.

Varaporn Parkinson, 48. of Goldthorpe Avenue, Langold, admitted driving with excess alcohol when she appeared before magistrates in Mansfield on Wednesday.

The court heard her Nissan Note became embedded in the hedge on Eel Pool Road, Everton, on August 13. A breath test revealed she had 49 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Rod Chapman, prosecuting, said: “She admitted drinking four halves of beer. Her loss of control resulted from being dazzled by the lights of a following car.

“She was trying to adjust her mirror when she crashed.”

Mary Dixon, mitigating, said the mother of one had recently lost her job, but refused to claim job seekers’ allowance on principle.

Parkinson was banned for 14 months and fined £120, and ordered to pay court costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £30.