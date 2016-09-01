Impressive £10m works at New Bolsover Model Village edge closer

Impressive £10m works to repair and restore New Bolsover Model Village have moved a step closer following the appointment of a contractor.

The project will be delivered by Robert Woodhead Limited, with work due to start this month.

Over the course of the two-and half-year contract Woodhead Improve will carry out essential repairs and restore architectural features including windows and doors at the 194 Grade II listed properties.

The model village has 194 properties, 138 of which are council owned and 56 privately owned.

Bolsover District Council’s cabinet member for housing, Councillor John Ritchie, said: “We are delighted to be working in partnership with Robert Woodhead on this exciting project that will see the repair and restoration of this important historical village.

“Ever since we received the funding to regenerate New Bolsover Model Village we have been chomping at the bit to get started and at last we will now be able to transform this area for the benefit of the local community.”

The project has been funded by approximately £8m from Bolsover District Council’s housing revenue account, £1.9m from the Heritage Lottery Fund and £40,000 from Derbyshire County Council.

The properties will see their original features restored such as new cast iron rain water goods and re-pointing of brickwork and chimneys. All 138 Bolsover District Council owned properties will also receive repairs to their roofs and internal thermal insulation.

Steve Gribby, construction director at Robert Woodhead Ltd, said: “We’re delighted to be working with Bolsover District Council on this landmark improvement programme. Such a unique project, the Model Village presents us with the opportunity to combine the work of two of our specialist teams at Woodhead Improve and Woodhead Heritage.

“We look forward to working with them and the council to restore this historic site to its former glory.”