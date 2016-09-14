Hottest day in September sees Worksop families flock to enjoy late summer sun

Worksop families determined to make the most of the end of summer flocked to the town’s parks for the hottest day of September.

Tuesday saw temperatures in Worksop soar to a scorching 28C- as hot as far-off holiday hotspots Barcelona and Rome.

Canch, Worksop, Tobias Brownhill, 7 months

The Canch and Memorial Gardens provided the perfect setting for residents to cool off, relax with an ice-cream and catch what could be the last heatwave of this year.

Although the warm weather is set to continue into next week temperatures will be cooler, hitting around 18C.

CAPTIONS:

nwgu canch worksop ra 1: Thomas Travers, aged three, enjoying the Canch playground.

nwgu canch worksop ra 2: Tobias Brownhill, aged seven months, gets into the swing of things.

nwgu canch worksop ra 2: Enjoying the late summer sun are Terry Gosling, Jasmine Mcauslin, one and Lindsey Gosling.