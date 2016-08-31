Host a dinner party down memory lane

Hosting a dinner party with friends and family could help terminally ill people - as a charity asks you to take a trip down memory lane.

Marie Curie has launched the Dinner Down Memory Lane campaign, which invites people in Nottinghamshire to raise money for the cause by hosting a dinner party for family and friends during the month of October.

The idea of the dinner party is to celebrate the food that brings back memories - be it mum’s Sunday roast or the gran’s sponge cake recipe. Instead of guests bringing a bottle or a desert, a donation towards Marie Curie is asked instead.

In doing so, fundraisers will help support Marie Curie nurses care for people living with a terminal illness, helping them spend quality time with their loved ones.

Beth Fisher, community fundraiser for Marie Curie in Nottinghamshire, said: “We all love getting together with friends and family, having fun and creating new memories - Dinner Down Memory Lane is all about doing just that.

“It’s the perfect excuse to share good times with your loved ones and, by inviting your guests to make a donation - you’ll be supporting Marie Curie nurses at the same time.”

Marie Curie does not just support people living with terminal illness in the UK, but also their families as well.

The charity offers expert care, guidance and support to help people get the most out of the time that they have left.

Marie Curie nurses work night and day in people’s homes across Nottinghamshire, providing hands-on care and vital emotional support.

From April 2014 to March 2015, the charity helped 40,712 people nationally. Of those, 658 were through its helper service, 8,465 were in its hospices and 31,589 were through its nurses.

Every £20 raised for Marie Curie during Dinner Down Memory Lane pays for one hour of nursing care, with £180 providing a full nine-hour Marie Curie nursing shift.

For further information, or to sign up and get your free fundraising pack visit the website www.mariecurie.org.uk/dinner.

Alternatively, call 0845 052 4184.