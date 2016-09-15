HOPE celebrates 20 years with special charity ball

Worksop charity HOPE celebrated its 20th anniversary with a special ball.

The evening consisted of a two course meal, an auction and raffle as well as live blues and jazz entertainment from musician Neil Morris.

As well as those who work at HOPE, and members of the public who know of HOPE, the evening also featured representatives from HOPE supporters Illet & Clark, B&Q and AJ Gallaghers.

The evening was a great success, allowing for networking, as well as a celebration of HOPE’s 20 years of operation.

On the evening £600 was raised through HOPE’s raffle and auction.

HOPE would like to thank everyone who attended and helped make their anniversary unforgettable.