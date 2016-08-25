Health advice for hot days

Older people enjoying the last of the summer wine have been advised to drink plenty of water and avoid strenuous activities to avoid falling ill on hot days.

Nottinghamshire County Council’s Meals at Home service is issuing advice on how to keep older people feeling healthy in the last few days of summer.

Deliver drivers are handing out the tips when giving their meals to customers to prevent dehydration, which is dangerous for older people and can lead to falls, urinary infections, low blood pressure and pressure sores.

Tips include -

• have regular drinks throughout the day and at meal times

• have a glass of water when taking medication

• eat food with a high water content such as ice lollies, salads and summer fruits

• avoid strenuous activities in the heat, particularly at the hottest times of the day

• close window and blinds or curtains during the day

• wear loose fitting clothing.

Councillor Muriel Weisz, chairman of Nottinghamshire County Council’s adult social care and health committee, said: “Our Meals at Home service is more than a meals delivery service.

“The team works hard to ensure that its older customers are safe and well, which includes raising the alarm if a customer does not answer the door.

“During hot weather we also make sure older customers are made aware of how to stay alert and well as dehydration can lead to serious health problems.”

Around 1,700 residents currently use the Nottinghamshire Meals at Home service.

It offers a wide range of meals to choose from, which can either be delivered to customers’ doorsteps hot or frozen.

The meals on offer are tasty and nutritious, varied and made from scratch locally using fresh ingredients and seasonal vegetables.

Nottinghamshire residents who are interested in the county council’s Meals at Home service should contact County Enterprise Foods on 01623 490015.

Alternatively, people can visit the organisation’s website www.countyenterprisefoods.co.uk for further information.