Giraffes on the move at wildlife park

Summer visitors to Yorkshire Wildlife Park are enjoying a new view of the park’s tallest residents in their new home.

The park’s four giraffes have now moved into an extensive new reserve which has been landscaped to reflect the African Savannah.

The new enclosure is part of the £1.6 million Into Africa project at the park and means the giraffe will now be able to roam with antelopes, ostriches and Grevy’s zebras.

The Into Africa project will be completed next year with the addition of black rhinoceros’.