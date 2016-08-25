GCSE victory for Worksop College students

After last week’s record-breaking A-levels, pupils from Worksop College are celebrating again as today’s GCSE results are revealed.

With a GCSE pass rate of 99.3 per cent, comparing to last year’s figure of 99.1 per cent - the school has excelled itself once again.

Abi Speight with her mum Helen Speight are all smiles.

As well as an impressive pass rate, pupils did brilliantly at achieving the higher marks, with the school reporting a notable 164 A & A* grades.

The school is bucking the national trend, as reports suggest that GCSE results across the country are at their lowest since 2008.

Amongst the happy pupils at Worksop College are Abi Speight (7A, 4A*), Nick Lowe (5A*, 7A), Eleanor Cooley (9A*, 2A, B) and Huw Brown (12 A*)

16 year old Nick, from Sheffield, said: “I’m just a bit overwhelmed. It hasn’t quite sunk in.”

Worksop College student Eleanor Cooley with her results.

Dad Gordon Lowes said: “It’s the result of two years of hard work. I’m very proud indeed.”

Abi Speight, 16, is equally happy, pronouncing: “It’s just such a relief!”

Mum Helen Speight said: “I’m not sure how she manages it. She was selected to play Hockey for Britain U16, I just don’t know she’s juggled both. I’m just so proud.”

Ceri Thorman, 16, from Dinnington (7A*, 3As, B) checked her results online this morning and said: “Mum instantly started crying - dad thought I was lying!”

Nick Lowe with his A-Level results.

Huw Brown (12 A*), the school’s top performing pupil says his results are a great birthday present. “I turned 16 yesterday”, he said, “this is a pretty good birthday present!”

Mum, Caroline Brown is grateful for the support that the school has given Huw. “He’s had lots of support”, she says. “The study clinics were brilliant, they couldn’t have been better orchestrated.”

Headmaster Gavin Horgan is very proud of the students’ results, and looking forward to the coming academic year.

“They have worked incredibly hard”, he said. “We strive to ensure that every single child achieves their full potential and these results are testament to the sheer determination and hard work that’s been put in over the last two years. After our record-breaking A level results last week, I have high expectations of these students – I’m looking forward to welcoming them back to school – and into Lower Sixth in a matter of weeks.”