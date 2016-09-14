Funeral directors scoop award after converting Bentley into a hearse

A Gainsborough funeral directors has scooped a top award after converting a top-of-the-range classic Bentley into a hearse.

Respect Direct Funeral Services was presented with the best alternative hearse prize at the Good Funeral Awards 2016, for its conversion of a 1948 Bentley Mk 6 Special –much to the delight of directors Gordon Tulley and Alison Finch.

Mr Tulley said: “Both Alison and I are delighted to have received recognition for our hearse, especially up against such stiff competition.

“The reason we chose this Bentley out of our collection is because of the ease of conversion.”

He said the idea to convert a Bentley came from thinking about his own death.

Mr Tulley said: “Having always owned at least two to four Bentleys at any one time for the last 30 years, I personally would like no better way to go on my final journey to my resting place at Green Burial Park at Bawtry alongside my parents.

“And especially having clocked up way more than 150,000 miles in them travelling around Europe.

“We are unsure how popular it will prove, as it has only just been completed with the help of local skilled engineers, and, as we say, it’s not for everyone.”

But Mr Tulley is already looking at more conversions.

He said: “We have our grave digger who is renovating a 1917 First World War flat-bed ex-military truck which we intend offering, along with the horse and dray that is often used at our burial park in Laughton.”

The Bentley is a 1948 special with all original chassis and running gear with a great history and pedigree having been on most European circuits.

The bier which carries the coffin is from a 1912 Viceroy Carriage and suitable for most coffin sizes with its additional adjustable frame.