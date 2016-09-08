FREE! Scone with jam and cream worth £1.95 in this week’s Guardian

Enjoy a homemade scone with jam and cream thanks to this week’s fantastic reader offer from Darfould’s Nursery near Worksop.

This yummy treat, worth £1.95, is yours FREE when you present the voucher in this week’s issue (out tomorrow!) at the nursery’s coffee shop until Thursday, September 15 2016.

The team at Darfoulds pride themselves on making your visit a treat for all the senses. The comfortable coffee shop is situated in a light and airy glass greenhouse overlooking the lush grounds of the nursery.

It is tucked just off the A619 outside Worksop, providing the perfect setting for a leisurely lunch and a look around the garden centre.

The menu is cooked fresh by a chef every day- everything from Sunday Lunches, omlettes and paninis to cakes and pudding and daily specials such as sea bass and homemade burgers.

Melanie Thompson, manager, said: “It’s a lovely setting and we always try to create a nice, laid-back atmosphere where people can read a magazine quietly or have a catch-up with friends.

“The coffee shop business has steadily grown over the years. We’ve got regular customers who come in every day and others who pop in whenever they’re in the area.”

For more information call the nursery on 01909 472881 for more information.