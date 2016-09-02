Fire crews tackle Elkesley horse box blaze

Firefighters from Retford, Worksop, Tuxford and Edwinstowe were called out to attend a horse box fire in Elkesley yesterday.

The incident happened on the A1 near Elkesley shortly after 5pm and involved one horse box which had been severely damaged by fire.

The crews used breathing apparatus, hoses, monitors and thermal imaging cameras to extinguish the blaze.

The horse box also contained a number of 25 kilo LPG cylinders which had to be cooled before the incident could be declared closed.

Firefighters finally left the scene at 7.41pm.