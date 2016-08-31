Fashion show in Worksop set to raise funds by Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice

There will be a fashion show at Worksop’s Masonic Hall to raise money for Bluebell Wood’s Children Hospice next week.

The event, which will be presented by Red Frog Fashions of Nottingham, is set to take place on Friday, September 9 at 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced at £5, are available from the Bluebell Wood Hospice charity shop on Bridge Street or by ringing John Bower on 01909 530138.

You can also email sparken@btinternet.com to purchase tickets.

The Masonic Hall is based on Potter Street.