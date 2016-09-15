Explore the beauty of Ellicar at open gardens event

Ellicar Gardens at Gringley on the Hill opens its gates to raise money for the National Garden Scheme charities this weekend.
The five-acre family and wildlife gardens are full of late summer perennials and grasses, at their peak in September and garden lovers and wildlife enthusiasts alike will enjoy exploring Ellicar’s naturalistic borders overflowing with beautiful plants and wildlife.
The event is on Sunday, Septembetr 18 from 1pm to 5pm. Entry is £4 for adults with children going free.
