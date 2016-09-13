East midlands children’s hospice opening doors to the public

People in Bassetlaw will have the unique chance to look around the east midlands’ only hospice for children and young people as Rainbows opens its door next month.

The Loughborough hospice is holding its annual open day tomorrow (Saturday) between 10.30am and 3pm.

The open day which only happens once a year, offers the opportunity for people to visit Rainbows and discover more about the work it does providing care and support to children and young people with life-limited illnesses and their families.

Rainbows covers the whole of the east midlands, providing care and support for the region’s children and young people who need it the most.

Rainbows opened its doors in 1994 and since its official opening in April 1995 by HRH The Prince of Wales, thousands children, young people, their families, siblings, relatives and friends have used the hospice.

During the open day, visitors can take a tour of the hospice viewing facilities such as the hydrotherapy pool, music room, multi-sensory room, arts and craft room and soft play.

Members of Rainbows’ care team will also be on hand to give detailed information on the therapeutic treatments each room is used for.

As well as learning more about the hospice, visitors can browse at stalls and enjoy a barbecue, refreshments and cakes.

There will also be a magician to entertain children.

Andrew Ball, director of income generation at Rainbows, said: “At Rainbows, we currently care for 369 children and young people.

“We also support 341 bereaved families and 677 siblings, and we wouldn’t be able to provide this service without the backing of the community.

“Open day is a fantastic opportunity for people to come and see the work that is carried out at the hospice.

“We hope that visitors to Rainbows will be inspired by the work we do by seeing first-hand how supporters make such a difference to so many families.”

Visitors are welcome to arrive at hospice on Lark Rise in Loughborough at any time during the day.

For more information, call 01509 638000 or visit www.rainbows.co.uk