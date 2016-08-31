Discover more about Gainsborough soldiers at Heritage Open Day

On Sunday, September 11, the Friends of Gainsborough Cemeteries and Chapel will be taking part for the first time in the Heritage Open Days.

There will be an exhibition in the Cemetery Chapel in Cox’s Hill, Gainsborough, about Gainsborough soldiers and the Battle of the Somme and there will be cemetery walks pointing out graves which remember soldiers who fought on the Somme.

The Friends are also participating in the Commonwealth War Graves Living Memory project which aims to draw attention to the many war graves in local cemeteries.

The Chapel will be open from 10am to 3pm and there will be cemetery walks taking place throughout the day.

For more information about the day or the Friends of Gainsborough Cemeteries and Chapel call Peter Bradshaw on 07765 203 773.