Dave’s triathlon to help out pal Stuart

A Worksop man has raised more than £1,600 for a friend with motor neurone disease by completing a gruelling triathlon.

Dave Cutts, aged 51, said he took on the challenge as he knew he had to do something to help his old friend Stuart Thackery, 52.

Stuart was diagnosed with the illness last year but has gone rapidly downhill since then.

Dave said: “He was always a big, strong lad but is in a wheelchair now - to see him how he is now is heartbreaking really.

“He can’t even lift his hand up to shake your hand - when I finished the triathlon he could not even put his arms round me to give me a hug. There were some tears.”

Railworker Dave said he had always been a “sporty type”, playing football regularly for most of his life, but nothing could have prepared him for the pain of the Bassetlaw Sprint Triathlon - which comprised of a 400m swim, 21km bike ride and 5km run.

“It was the hardest thing I’ve ever done - it was shocking,” said Dave. “But I have already entered another one - I seem to have caught the bug now.

“But I have to thank Andrew Guest at 365 Functional Fitness for his help and advice with the training plan. It was all completely free.”

Stuart’s nephew, Dean Thackery, 43, said he and his family could not thank Dave enough for his generosity.

He added: “It’s not just Dave though - we are also really grateful for all the money that so many people have donated to sponsor Dave’s triathlon challenge. “

The money raised will be used to pay for various adaptations needed in Stuart’s home to make his everyday life a little easier.

n You can still donate via PayPal to ladyrose_1543@yahoo.co.uk - please be sure to enter ‘Dave Cutts triathlon’ as a reference.