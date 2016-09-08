Crackdown on speeding on 20 Notts roads

Mobile speed cameras will be out and about on Notts roads
Nottinghamshire speed camera locations for the week, beginning Monday, September 12:
* A17 Sleaford Road, Coddington;
* A60 Nottingham Road, Mansfield;
* A60 Nottingham Road/Mansfield Road, Ravenshead;
* A610 Alfreton Road, Nottingham;
* A616 Ollerton Road, Caunton;
* A631 Gringley to Beckingham, near Mutton Lane;
* A6002, Bilborough Road, Nottingham;
* A6005 Castle Boulevard/Abbey Bridge/University Boulevard, Nottingham;
* A6008 Canal Street, Nottingham;
* A6075 Mansfield Road, Skegby;
* B600 Nottingham Road/Kimberley Road, Nuthall;
* B682 Sherwood Rise through to Hucknall Lane, Nottingham;
* B686 Carlton Hill, Carlton;
* B6004 Strelley Road/Broxtowe Lane/Stockhill Lane;
* B6030 Forest Road, Mansfield;
* Clifton Road, Ruddington;
* Nottingham Road/Leake Road, Gotham;
* Nottingham Road/Portland Road/Annesley Road, Hucknall;
* Raymoth Lane, Thievesdale Lane and Farmers Branch, Worksop;
* Spital Hill/Leverton Road, Retford.
For more, see www.nottspeed.com
