Council View: Bassetlaw closer to joining Sheffield City Region

Bassetlaw Council moved closer to full membership of the Sheffield City Region (SCR) this week, after the SCR Combined Authority took the decision to submit the results of its recent public consultation to the Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government.

This means the Government will now consider these results and make a final decision on Bassetlaw’s application.

This is a significant step, and for me this is all about boosting Bassetlaw’s economy.

It’s about taking advantage of a £1.3 billion devolution deal and it’s about greater skills and employment opportunities.

This is not about Bassetlaw leaving Nottinghamshire or giving up our services

We will continue to work closely with our partners at Nottinghamshire County Council to ensure the best possible outcomes across the whole of the district.

Our partnership with the Dogs Trust has hit a new high, with more than 1,000 dogs chipped for free across the district.

Since April it’s been the law to have you dog chipped and it’s reassuring that there are so many responsible dog owners in the district.

I’d like to say a big thank you to both the Dogs Trust and our dog warden and the environmental health team.

The council is about to start consulting on its Council Tax Reduction Scheme for 2017-18.

This is a means-tested scheme to help people in financial need to pay their council tax and currently costs the council £7.8 million per year.

It is funded through council tax receipts and a Government grant.

However, this grant is reducing each year and we have to review our scheme to ensure it is affordable for the future.

The consultation starts on September 26 and residents can have their say via www.bassetlaw.gov.uk/CTR or by picking up or requesting a hard copy from the receptions at our Worksop or Retford offices.