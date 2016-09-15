Concerns for missing 14-year-old girl

Police are concerned for the safety of a 14-year-old girl who is missing from Carburton.

Alicia Peticka was last seen in Mansfield town centre at about 9.30pm on Wednesday. She is thought to be with another girl of a similar age.

She is described as white, around 4ft 9in tall and of a slim build with shoulder length brown hair. She was wearing a white long-sleeved t-shirt, black leggings and black trainers.

If you have seen Alicia or have any information about her whereabouts, contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 883 of September 14 2016.

