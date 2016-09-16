Co-op shoppers in Lincolnshire help raise more than £80,000 for Wildlife Trusts

Co-op shoppers have raised more than £80,000 to help improve nature reserves fund educational activities for the public and supply bug hunting kits for curious kids.

Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust, Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust and Yorkshire Wildlife Trust were named as Lincolnshire Co-op’s Community Champions between June and September.

A donation was made to the charities each time a Lincolnshire Co-op member shopped using their dividend card, amounting to a whopping £81,636.

Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust received £72,249, Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust received £7,454 and Yorkshire Wildlife Trust received more than £1,900.

Jack Eastwell, nine, Rhianna Wilson, 10, and George Wilson, eight, are pictured with the cheque for Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust at the presentation at Gibraltar Point Nature Reserve.