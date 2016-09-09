The weather forecast for today (Friday, September 9) is brightest during the morning, with a few light showers possible.
Becoming cloudier and breezier as the day progresses. Feeling warm, but with this tempered later by the wind.
Maximum temperature 22°C.
It will be breezy with spells of rain spreading eastwards overnight. Perhaps easing in the northwest towards dawn, to leave a cooler dawn period.
Minimum temperature 12°C.
Almost Done!
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.