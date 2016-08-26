Two lanes are closed on the M1 near Chesterfield and Mansfield after a lorry turned on its side.

Highways England has tweeted informing that recovery work between junctions 28 and 29 for is ongoing and two Northbound lanes are closed with traffic backing up to junction 27.

Derbyshire police said they were called by the Highways Department but no officers have been dispatched.

Traffic reports say there is disruption between J28 for the A38 and Tibshelf Services, affecting J27 for the A608 Hucknall with long delays expecting to add 50 minutes onto travel times.

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story BREAKING: M1 traffic chaos after lorry overturns Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...