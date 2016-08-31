Boozer tried to handcuff cop during arrest in Sutton

A Kirkby boozer tried to handcuff a police officer because he thought he was ‘ragging’ a suspect around, a court has heard.

Jake Kyle Godber, 27, of Station Street, admitted assault with intent to resist arrest when he appeared before magistrates in Mansfield on Wednesday.

Rod Chapman, prosecuting, said Godber spotted the officer dealing with a motorist on suspicion of driving without insurance on Outram Street, in Sutton, on August 13.

“On seeing the officer trying to arrest the man, Mr Godber tried to pull the officer’s hand an put it into his own handcuffs,” said Mr Chapman.

The court heard the man being arrested put his arm across the officer’s throat. A struggle ensued and both men were arrested.

Godber told police he had been out with his family and had consumed around five pints when he heard the disturbance.

He said the officers were ‘ragging the motorist around.’

“He said he was sorry and now knows that the arrest had nothing to do with him,” added Mr Chapman.

The court heard Godber had 15 convictions. He received a conditional discharge for theft in March, and a community order for criminal damage in June.

Mary Dixon, mitigating, said: “He thought he heard shouts of distress. He made completely the wrong decision and intervened by trying to grab the officer’s hand.

“He came off quite badly. He was CS gas-sprayed and his hands were cuffed behind his back and he was thrown to the floor.”

Cheryl Nisbet, of the probation service, said Godber could not remember much about the incident because he was drunk.

She said Godber was on a community order, but had not been carrying out unpaid work because of the injury sustained on August 13.

She said he would benefit from a thinking skills course.

Mary Dixon said: “There are issues here about jumping in without thinking.”

He had kept out of trouble for four years, she said, but there had been a ‘flurry of offences’ over the last six months.

The community order and the conditional discharge were revoked and he was given 26 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months.

Magistrates warned him that if he is convicted of another offence in this time he can expect to go to prison.

He was ordered to pay compensation of £60 and court costs of £85.