Boozed-up steel worker drove on wrong side of road in Worksop

A steel-worker was more than twice over the legal limit when he was caught driving on the wrong side of the road in Worksop, a court has heard.

Nerijus Becelis, 29, of Norfolk Street, Worksop, admitted drink driving and driving without insurance when he appeared at Mansfield court on Wednesday.

The court heard police stopped Becelis at 11.20pm, on August 14, on Potter Street, Worksop, after he was spotted driving his VW Passat on the wrong side of the road.

A breath test breath test revealed he had 92 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Melanie Hoffman, mitigating, said: “He tells me that he made a stupid decision on that night and he has never driven when he has had a drink previously.”

She said he was a hardworking man who was supporting a wife and child in Lithuania.

District Judge Jonathan Taaffe said: “This is a serious matter and I would ask you to consider it in this way.

“If you received a phone call to say that your wife and child had been hit by a drink driver, how would you feel?”

Becelis was fined £500 and ordered to pay costs of £85 and a £50 victim surcharge. He was banned for 28 months.