Birthday celebrations for the Acorn Theatre

The Acorn Theatre in Worksop is celebrating its 10th anniversary this autumn.

The theatre, situated just off Queen Street and next to The Crossing church has evolved out of the former United Reford Church hall to become a successful, multi-purpose, performance venue with full-sized stage, lighting and sound systems, versatile, raked auditorium seating, dressing rooms and new rehearsal meeting and conference room.

The original hall was saved from demolition when the two local Methodist and United Reformed Churches merged and developed the Crossing project on Newcastle Street.

Roger Westwood, theatre chairman, said: “The Acorn, conceived and run entirely by volunteers, has become a central venue for the performing arts in the north Nottinghamshire area, hosting amateur theatre groups, dance groups, operatic societies, children’s shows, local bands and folk groups and small professional touring theatre productions.

“It also has a resident theatre school with hundreds of pupils.

“As well as hosting productions on behalf of others, it has presented shows of it’s own under the Acorn Productions banner - musicals like Honk and Annie Jr.

“And this month they’re delighted to be showing their own version of one of the most successful TV comedies of all time - Allo Allo.”