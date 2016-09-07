Bassetlaw businesses take over Parliament

Bassetlaw businesses took over Parliament this week as part of “Bassetlaw Day’” organised byJohn Mann MP.

The event, organised in partnership with Robert Jenrick MP and Bassetlaw District Council, showcased businesses that make, grow and sell in our area.

Mr Mann said: “I am delighted that we were able to really show off some of the best of Bassetlaw – from local beer, cheese and bread from the Welbeck Estate to Laing O’Rourke and The School of Artisan Food.”

“A large number of MPs met with our businesses, including the deputy speaker of the House of Commons Natascha Engel and the Minister for sport, tourism and heritage Tracey Crouch.”

“We were also joined by the excellent Talegate Theatre Group who put on two performances about the historic selling of votes in Retford when it was known as a “rotten borough”.

“The day was a great success and I’d like to say thank you to everyone who took part.”

Pictured are John Mann MP, minister for Sport, Tourism and Heritage Tracey Crouch, George Buchanan of Hodsock Priory and the Talegate Theatre Group.