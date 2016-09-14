‘Amazing’ Worksop teenager reunites devastated couple with precious lost wedding ring

A ‘selfless’ Worksop teenager who went on a quest to reunite a devastated couple with a precious lost wedding ring has been recognised with a Guardian Rose.

Ethan Jeffrey was presented with the accolade in a surprise ceremony at his Carlton Road home this week.

The caring 19-year-old was nominated by Worksop resident Robyn Wilson who launched a desperate appeal on Facebook after her husband, Adam, lost his wedding ring at Worksop Leisure Centre.

The post was later seen by Ethan who travelled to the gym where he is also a member and conducted a thorough search of the changing rooms, despite not knowing the couple.

Ethan eventually found the keepsake wedged behind a locker and immediately handed it into staff, who informed Robyn and Adam of the discovery.

Robyn said: “We cannot thank Ethan enough for helping us find Adam’s wedding ring.

“It is particularly precious to us because it has been specially made out of jewellery that has been passed down to us by family members, it is utterly priceless.

“I was terrified that someone would take it and try to sell it.

“I went round all the jewellery shops in the Worksop area and begged anyone who saw the ring to let us know if they had seen it.

“Ethan did not know us, or how much this ring meant to us, and yet he went out of his way to help two complete strangers.

“He is such a kind person and a credit to his family.”

Robyn, who has a three-year-old son named Harry, added: “I hope my little boy turns out as kind as Ethan.”

Robyn and Adam have paid for a free month’s membership at the leisure centre for Ethan to thank him for reuniting them with the ring.

Ashlie Rossington-Harris, duty manager at Worksop Leisure Centre, said the gym had also awarded Ethan a full month’s free membership for his honesty- meaning he’ll enjoy two months for free at the gym.

Ashley added: “Anyone could have easily picked up the ring and took it home.

“But Ethan actively went out to find it and it meant the world to Robyn and her husband.

“We know they were both very upset and it’s great to see they were reunited with the ring.

“It’s exactly the kind of behaviour we like to encourage among our members and we’d like to thank Ethan for making a difference.

“We’re keen to reward that kind of honesty and a free month’s membership is the least we can do.