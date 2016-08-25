9 best things about Worksop

Following our ‘nine worst things’ about Worksop, here’s some of the ‘nine best things’ about the town...

1. The Canch

The award-winning park retained its Green Flag status this year awarded by the environmental charity, Keep Britain Tidy. The award recognises the park as a welcoming, clean and safe place for family and friends to visit.

2. Clumber Park

The National Trust location attracts thousands of visitors every year. The park hosts a number of family-fun activities and allows people to explore 3,800 acres of parkland and woods.

3. The market

No matter what the weather is, the traders are always out braving the wind and rain with a smile on their face.

4. The Aurora Wellbeing Centre and Macmillan Hub

The centre supports people who have been diagnosed with cancer. The centre promotes health and wellbeing and offers a number of clubs that people can join to meet new friends and combat loneliness.

5, Bassetlaw Community and Voluntary Service

Bassetlaw Community and Voluntary Service (BCVS) helps people by offering advice on how to get involved in volunteering. The service has over 3,000 dedicated volunteers who are all a credit to the communities they work in.

6. Worksop Town Football Club

Despite the difficulties the Tigers have faced over the last couple of years, the world’s fourth oldest football club consistently engages with the community and offers excellent value for money in terms of ticket prices. Everyone associated with the club, especially the supporters, should be very proud.

7. Charities

Hope, Bassetlaw Mind, The Crossing and Help for Heroes amongst many others all do a lot of great work in the town that sometimes goes unnoticed. The volunteers go beyond the call of duty on a regular basis to help those most in need.

8. The schools

In the last week the schools across the town have recorded some outstanding A level and GCSE results. Both Portland and Valley have come under-fire but the results are some of the best in the country.

9. Community spirit

Just this week we ran a story about workers at Tesco on Gateford Road who helped save the life of a shopper who had a heart attack while in the store. The staff worked together to perform first aid and made sure she was well looked after.