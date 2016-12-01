Little swimmers wear their PJ’s to help raise money for Sheffield Children’s Hospital

A group of children from swim school Puddle Ducks, who provide classes locally at Aegir Community School and DW Fitness Gainsborough, had fun raising more than £700 for The Children’s Hospital Charity, a charity which helps make Sheffield Children’s Hospital a comfortable and engaging environment for patients.

Every autumn Puddle Ducks hold a week-long Charity Pyjama event where children raise money by attending lessons dressed in their pyjamas, teaching them valuable water safety and survival skills.

The swimmers were asked to vote for a charity to raise money for and Sheffield Children’s Hospital was chosen.