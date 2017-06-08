Lions enjoy a tea party at Hodsock

Lions Clubs from Worksop, Edwinstowe and the Dukeries, North Nottinghamshire, Retford and Southwell held a centennial tea party at Hodsock Priory.

The event was held in aid of the Hearing Dogs for Deaf People charity and was attended by Don Sharpe with his dog Mr Mitchell as well as Mark Goldby, Deputy Lord Lieutenant for Nottinghamshire, and Coun Madelaine Richardson, chairman of Bassetlaw Council.

Tea was supplied by George Buchanan of Hodsock Priory, who then took Lions members on a guided tour of the house and gardens.

Lions members thanks all those who supported the event, which raised around £500 for the charity.