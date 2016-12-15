Lincs: See who has been in court

POSSESSION

Nigel O’Brien, 57, of Woodfield Road, Gainsborough. Possession of a kitchen knife in public. Committed to prison for four months suspended for two years, £115 victim surcharge, £85 costs and knife forfeited and destroyed.

MOTORING

Kyle Colton, 22, of Dunstall Walk, Gainsborough. Driving without an insurance policy. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

Andrew Foster, 40, of Alfred Street, Gainsborough. Driving while using a hand held mobile phone. Fined £220, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with three points.

Jane Spalding, 49, of Walkerith Road, Morton. Fined £90, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

Sylvia Sterling, 54, of Marshalls Rise, Gainsborough. Fined £40, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with three points.

James Malone, 42, of Lingfield Close, Saxilby. Speeding. Fined £160, £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed withfour points.

THEFT

Mariam Nassanga, 33, of Jubille Crescent, Gainsborough. Stole a handbag containg £107 cash. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, £107 compensation, £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

ALCOHOL

David Murfitt, 39, of Calder Road, Lincoln. Driving under the influence of alcohol. Fined £120, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified for 18 months.

OTHER

Saulius Lukosevicius, 31, of Church Street, Gainsborough. Failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.