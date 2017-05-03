Lincs: See who has been before the courts

THEFT

Mark Allen, 35, of Waterworks Street, Gainsborough.

Stole razor sets to the value of £170 belonging to Boots and various goods to the value of £66.48 belonging to Morrisons. Fined a total of £160 and £30 victim surcharge.

MOTORING

Christopher Hutchinson, 67, of Portland Place, Retford.

Speeding in excess of 40 miles an hour. Fined £50, £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Christopher Neave, 40, of Barnard Meadows, Kirton in Lindsey.

Speeding in excess of 50 miles an hour. Fined £333, £33 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

David Golightly, 43, of Marshalls Rise, Gainsborough.

Driving without an insurance policy. Fined £50 and £30 victim surcharge.

John Anthony, 29, of Noel Street, Gainsborough.

Driving without a licence. Fined £70, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with three points.

DRUGS

John Brocklesbury, 35, of Stow Park Road, Stow.

Possession of cocaine. Fined £400, £40 victim surcharge, £85 costs and drugs to be forfeited and destroyed.

ASSAULT

Dean Nelson, 32, of Ashcroft Road, Gainsborough.

Assaulted a woman by beating her. Committed to prison for 18 weeks, suspended for 12 months, £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Adam Lobley, 30, of Bacon Street, Gainsborough.

Assaulted a woman by beating her. Fined £100, £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

OTHER

Daniel Papworth, 20, of Queensway, Sturton by Stow.

Fishing without a licence.Fined £220, £30 victim surcharge and £127 costs.