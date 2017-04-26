Lincs: See who has been before the courts

ALCOHOL

Robert Smith, 54, of Hickman Court, Gainsborough.

Driving under the influence of alcohol. Fined £235, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Michelle Jacklin, 42, of Heron Drive, Gainsborough.

Driving under the influence. Fined £120, £30 victim surcharge, £200 costs and disqualified for 36 months.

ASSAULT

Stuart Drayton, 28, of Jubilee Crescent, Gainsborough.

Assaulted a man and a woman by beating them. Restraining order made, fined £250, £100 compensation, £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

THEFT

John Setterfield, 44, of Tennyson Street, Gainsborough.

Stole a packet of razor blades to the value of £11.27 belonging to Morrisons. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, pay £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

MOTORING

Paul Smart, 43, of Spital Terrace, Gainsborough.

Speeding in excess of 30 miles an hour. Fined £40, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with three points.

Francis Slater, 68, of Sturton Road, Stow.

Speeding in excess of 70 miles an hour. Fined £228, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with five points.

Joshua Stepniewski, 24, of Sturgate, Gainsborough.

Driving without an insurance policy. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

Gary Adams, 42, of Rufford Street, Worksop.

Speeding in excess of 30 miles an hour. Fined £220, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with three points.

Rebwar Saman, 38, of James Street, Worksop.

Driving without an insurance policy. Fined £350, £35 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.