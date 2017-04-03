Lincs: See who has been before the courts

THEFT

Matthew Kelly, 43, of Aisby Walk, Gainsborough.

Stole bottles of aftershave belonging to Boyes to the value of £63.83. Fined £120, £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

MOTORING

Irma Kauspediene, 55, of Burton Street, Gainsborough.

Failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

Glenn Hooloway, 45, of Newport, Lincoln.

Failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

DAMAGE

Rachel Williamson, 38, of Tooley Street, Gainsborough.

Damaged an ECG machine, portable otoscope and wall socket belonging to Lincoln County Hospital. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, £200 compensation and £40 costs.

Ian Bannister, 56, of Colville Terrace, Gainsborough.

Caused damage to windows. Community order made, be under curfew from 9pm to 7am for two months, £1,000 compensation and restraining order made.

ALCOHOL

Kevin Wyman, 51, of Lincoln Road, Fenton.

Driving with 47 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Fined £200, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

BREACH

Karl Woodward, 46, of Dog Kennel Road, Glentworth.

Breached a restraining order. Committed to prison for 12 weeks, plus another six weeks from a previous suspended sentence and ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge.