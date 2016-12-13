Lincs: See who has been before the courts

MOTORING

Michael Horrocks, 29, of Riby Close, Gainsborough. Driving without due care and attention. Fined £220, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with three points.

Matthew Maxted, 25, of Drinsey Nook, Saxilby. Driving without an insurance policy. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points. Also fined £100 for not wearing a seat belt.

Elvyra Mizerakovska, 48, of Sturgate Walk, Gainsborough. Speeding. Fined £66, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with three points.

Craig Patterson, 19, of Highfield Terrace, Glentham. Driving without an insurance policy. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

Thomas Skirrow, 26, of Marshalls Rise, Gainsborough. Driving without an insurance policy. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

THEFT

Kenneth Brooks, 38, of Burton Street, Gainsborough. Stole toys to the total value of £322.96. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, £255 compensation, £20 victim surcharge and £40 costs.

ALCOHOL

Martin Cade, 29, of Trent Street, Gainsborough. Driving under the influence of alcohol, without insurance or a licence. Fined £120, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified for 12 months.

OTHER

Steven Hill, 27, of Lewis Street, Gainsborough. Sent a message that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character. Fined £73, £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Stefan Serban, 21, of Sincil Bank, Lincoln. Failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle, who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £125 and licence endorsed with six points.