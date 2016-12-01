Lincs: See who has been before the courts

MOTORING

David Platts, 31, of Sunningdale Way, Gainsborough. Driving with an obscured registration mark. Fined £75, £20 victim surcharge and £200 costs.

Lisa Bellenger, 44, of Thurlby Road, Gainsborough. Speeding exceeding 30 miles an hour. Fined £115, £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with five points.

Reece Webb, 21, of Holme Walk, Gainsborough. Failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

Ruslan Derkac, 32, of Drake Street, Gainsborough. Failed to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, driving while disqualified and without an insurance policy. Committed to prison for 12 weeks, suspended for 24 months, 80 hours of unpaid work, £115 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified from holding a driving licence for 36 months.

Darrell Heath, 41, of Carlisle Street, Gainsborough. Speeding exceeding 60 miles an hour. Fined £110, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with three points.

ALCOHOL

Grazvydas Zikorius, 32, of Westwick Gardens, Lincoln. Driving under the influence of alcohol. Fined £120, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified from holding a driving licence for 12 months.

Jamie Colgate, 27, of Stanley Place, Lincoln. Driving under the influence of alcohol. Fined £300, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified from holding a driving licence for 18 months. Also fined £200 for driving without an insurance policy.

THEFT

Karl Wandsworth, 34, of West Parade, Lincoln. Stole a toothbrush to the value of £49.99. Discharged conditionally for 18 months, £49.99 compensation and £20 victim surcharge.