Lincs: See who has been before the courts

MOTORING

Reece Simpson, 20, of Sycamore Drive, Gainsborough. Driving without an insurance policy. Fined £230, £23 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified for six months.

Sylvester Kaluzny, 30, of Adelaide Close, Gainsborough. Speeding. Fined £220, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with three points.

Sarah Taylor, 34, of Lewis Street, Gainsborough. Driving without an insurance policy. Fined £120, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

Adam Mariss, 24, of Handel Court, Gainsborough. Speeding. Fined £335, £34 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

Scott Roberts, 34, of Thurlow Court, Lincoln. Speeding. Fined £440, £33 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

THEFT

Richard Robinson, 36, of North Parade, Gainsborough. Stole wine, coffee and meat. Community order made, fined £40 and a total of £203.85 compensation.

Kenneth Boswell, 38, of Burton Street, Gainsborough. Stole a joint of meat. Discharged conditionally for 12 months and £20 victim surcharge.

James Smith, 47, of Grasby Close, Gainsborough. Stole CCTV camera. Pay £50 compensation and £85 costs.

Rebecca Taylor, 26, of Coleridge Gardens, Lincoln. Stole confectionary to the value of £9.10. Pay £9.10 compensation.

ALCOHOL

Scott Whitehead, 38, of Ashcroft Road, Gainsborough. Drunk and disorderly behaviour. Fined £40, £30 victim surcharge and £40 costs.

Scott Robertson, 44, of Dickenson Terrace, Gainsborough. Drunk and disorderly. Fined £60, £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.