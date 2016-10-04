Lincs: See who has been before the courts

MOTORING

Paul Leversedge, 27, of Marshalls Rise, Gainsborough. Driving without insurance. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

John Smith, 25, of Buchanan Road of Hemswell Cliff. Driving without insurance. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

Shane Uden, 42, of Ropery Road, Gainsborough. Driving without insurance. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

DRUGS

John Froggatt, 29, of Jubille Crescent, Gainsborough. Driving under the influence of drugs, not less then 4.1 micrograms per litre. Fined £180, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 20 months.

OTHER

Allen Foster, 31, of St Andrews Drive, Saxilby. Failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

Margaret Hudson, 66, of Orchard Place, Kexby. Failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £150 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

Scott Robertson, 44, of Dickenson Terrace, Gainsborough. Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause that person to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against her by any person. Fined £80, £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Lewis McDonald, 26, of Dawnhill Lane, Hemswell. Possession of a large pen knife. Community order made, 140 hours of unpaid work, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs and pen knife forfeited and destroyed.