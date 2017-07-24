Lincs: See who has been before the court

Have your say

ALCOHOL

Janis Dambrauskis, 32, of Scorer Street, Lincoln.

Driving under the influence of alcohol. Fined £200, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Gavin Smith, 31, of De Wint Avenue, Lincoln.

Driving under the influence of alcohol. Fined £120, £30 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for 17 months.

Nicola Bacon, 44, of Monks Road, Lincoln.

Driving under the influence of alcohol. Fined £135, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 17 months.

THEFT

Joshua Kettle, 26, of Trent Street, Gainsborough.

Stole six drums to the value of £200 and had produced 10 cannabis plants. Community order made, be under a curfew for eight weeks from 7pm to 7am, pay £200 compensation, £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

MOTORING

Liam Cross, 26, of Florence Terrace, Gainsborough.

Driving without a licence and an insurance policy. Fined £186, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

Gary Kemp, 31, of Grey Street, Gainsborough.

Driving without a policy insurance. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

Arron Knibbs, 27, of ThePines, Gainsborough.

Driving without an insurance policy. Fined £500, £50 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

Andrew Leonard-Thompson, 42, of Hawthorn Close, Lincoln.

Speeding in excess of 30 miles per hour. Fined £220, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with three points.

OTHER

Sarah Spurr, 34, of Marshalls Rise, Gainsborough.

Used a television without a licence. Fined £80 and £30 victim surcharge.