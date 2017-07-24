Lincs: See who has been before the court

ALCOHOL
Janis Dambrauskis, 32, of Scorer Street, Lincoln.
Driving under the influence of alcohol. Fined £200, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 12 months.
Gavin Smith, 31, of De Wint Avenue, Lincoln.
Driving under the influence of alcohol. Fined £120, £30 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for 17 months.
Nicola Bacon, 44, of Monks Road, Lincoln.
Driving under the influence of alcohol. Fined £135, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 17 months.
THEFT
Joshua Kettle, 26, of Trent Street, Gainsborough.
Stole six drums to the value of £200 and had produced 10 cannabis plants. Community order made, be under a curfew for eight weeks from 7pm to 7am, pay £200 compensation, £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
MOTORING
Liam Cross, 26, of Florence Terrace, Gainsborough.
Driving without a licence and an insurance policy. Fined £186, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.
Gary Kemp, 31, of Grey Street, Gainsborough.
Driving without a policy insurance. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.
Arron Knibbs, 27, of ThePines, Gainsborough.
Driving without an insurance policy. Fined £500, £50 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.
Andrew Leonard-Thompson, 42, of Hawthorn Close, Lincoln.
Speeding in excess of 30 miles per hour. Fined £220, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with three points.
OTHER
Sarah Spurr, 34, of Marshalls Rise, Gainsborough.
Used a television without a licence. Fined £80 and £30 victim surcharge.
