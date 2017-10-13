Lincs: Results from the courts

ALCOHOL

Dominic Brzezinski, 40, of Francis Chicester Walk, Gainsborough.

Driving under the influence of alcohol namely 126 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Disqualified for 30 months, committed to prison for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months, and ordered to pay £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Daniel Adams, 25, of Hatton Close, Lincoln.

Drunk and disorderly behaviour. Discharged conditionally and £20 victim surcharge.

MOTORING

Timothy Burgess, 48, of Highfield Terrace, Glentham.

Failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

Thomas Birmingham,43, of Keswick Road, Worksop.

Failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified for six months.

Jacqueline Jackson, 73, of Leconfield Close, Lincoln.

Failed to stop after causing damage to a vehicle, driving without due care and attention and failing to give your name and address or report the accident to the police. Fined £180, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with five points.

Laurentiu Baroi, 40, of Frederick Street, Lincoln.

Failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

Jane Overton, 54, of Webster Close, Lincoln.

Driving without insurance. Fined £250, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endosed with six points.