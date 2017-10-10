Lincs: Results from the courts

ASSAULT

Karl Jones, 49, of Laurel Close, Gainsborough.

Assaulted a man by beating him. Fined £80, £100 compensation and £85 costs.

DRUGS

Ryan Masters, 22, of Upton Walk, Gainsborough.

In possession of class A drug, cocaine. Fined £100, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and drugs forfeited and destroyed.

MOTORING

Zena Lawrence, 44, of Stilwell Gardens, Worksop.

Speeding in excess of 70 miles per hour. Fined £40, £30 victim surcharge, £40 costs and licence endorsed with three points.

Mark Cheshire, 57, of Swift Gardens, Lincoln.

Speeding in excess of 30 miles per hour. Fined £220, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with three points.

THEFT

Gania Nikolic, 26, of St Johns Terrace, Gainsborough.

Stole clothing from various different shops to a value unknown. Committed to prison for 18 weeks, suspended for 12 months and pay £46 compensation.

Carole Baker, 50, of Trent Street, Gainsborough.

Stole various items from Primark and Wilkinsons to the total value of £598.95. Committed to prison for 12 weeks, suspended for one year, pay £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Shane Dineen, 32,of Alexander Terrace, Lincoln.

Stole chocolates, toiletries and meat. Pay a total of £94.95 and £85 costs.

ALCOHOL

Robin Jones, 22, of Tall Pines Road, Lincoln.

Driving under the influence of alcohol. Fined £400, £40 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 18 months. Also in possession of class B drug, ketamine. Fined £266.

OTHER

Stuart Howard, 54, of Bacon Street, Gainsborough.

Harassed a woman. Restraining order made, fined £135, £30 victim surcharge and £150 costs.