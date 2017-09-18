Lincs: Results from the courts

MOTORING

David Bury, 25, of Wellington Street, Gainsborough.

Speeding in excess of 30 miles per hour. Fined £80, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with four points.

DAMAGE

Callum Spall, 21, of Trent Street, Gainsborough.

Destroyed a front room window and used threatening or abusive words likely to cause harassment or distress. Fined £120, £300 compensation and £85 costs.

THEFT

John Parker, 31, of Juniper Way, Gainsborough.

Stole power tools to the value of £30 belonging to Wilkinsons. Pay £30 compensation.

ASSAULT

Lee Jordan, 39, of Ruskin Street, Gainsborough.

Assaulted a woman by beating her. Fined £111, £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Jaydon Wood, 28, of Trinity Street, Gainsborough,

Assaulted a woman by beating her. Also in possession of class B drug, cannabis. Community order made, carry out 80 hours of unpaid work, £85 victim surcharge and £500 costs. Drugs forfeited and destroyed.

OTHER

Lawrence Henry, 53, of Woodfield Road, Gainsborough.

Child failed to attend school regularly. Fined £440, £44 victim surcharge and £484.48 costs.

Jake Jagger, 26, of Northolme View, Gainsborough.

Failed to provide information relating to the identification of a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

Beverley Brown, 38, of Edgbaston Drive, Retford.

Failed to provide information relating to the identification of a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence. Fined £180, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified for six months.