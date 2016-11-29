Lincs Fire and Rescue Service officially appoint new chief officers

A new chief and deputy chief fire officer have been formally appointed by Lincolnshire County Council.

Nick Borill and Mick Green who have been leading Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue as acting chief fire officer and acting deputy chief respectively, since their interim appointments in December 2015, will now take up the roles permanently.

CFO Borrill has been with Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue since 2006, after a 25 year career in the Army. He has held numerous roles looking after the Service’s planning, prevention and protection activities.

DCFO Green has spent the past 30 years at Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue and has held both front-line firefighting and management positions.

CFO Nick Borrill said: “It’s been a privilege to lead such a great organisation for the past 11 months, and I’m very pleased to now accept this position on a permanent basis. We have a highly professional fire and rescue service here in Lincolnshire and I feel very honoured to be given the opportunity to lead such dedicated staff.

“Everyone who works in the Service, from firefighters and support staff alike, plays an integral part in delivering our mission of ‘making our communities safer, healthier and more resilient’ and remains fully committed to doing so.

“Over the past 10 years, the Service, through a combination of its prevention, protection and response activities has continued to develop its role to deal with a wide range of incidents including fires, road traffic collisions, flooding and life-threatening medical emergencies.

“And I know that we will be able to take this work forward and deliver even better outcomes for the residents of Lincolnshire.”