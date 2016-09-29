Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance shortlisted for prestigious award

The Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance has made the shortlist for the 2016 Air Ambulance Association (AAA) Awards of Excellence in the ‘Special Incident Award’ category.

The AAA Awards recognise the experienced personnel who task Air Ambulances around the UK including the skilled pilots, the highly trained clinicians and the committed fundraising teams who all go out of their way to aid those most in need of care.

The Air Ambulance Awards of Excellence acknowledges these people and gives the sector the opportunity to celebrate their successes. Open to any individual within the Air Ambulance community in the UK, the Awards recognise exceptional people providing assistance in saving and improving lives.