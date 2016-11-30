Lincolnshire hospital projects get recognition at national awards

Four innovative pieces of work to benefit patients in Lincolnshire’s hospitals have been recognised at a national level.

The projects run by United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT) were celebrated at the Fab Awards 2016.

These awards are run by the Academy of Fabulous NHS Stuff, celebrating all the fab people, best practice and innovation happening across the NHS and social care.

Four projects launched by the Trust were shortlisted for an award, and one came out on top as the winner in its category.

One of the projects was the carers badge which won the Rosa Park award.

ULHT launched a carers badge, which enables carers to be at the hospital 24/7 if they wish, to be present at ward rounds and whenever they need to be to ensure it is clear who the carers are.

Deputy Chief Nurse at United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust, Jennie Negus, led the carers badge project and said: “It was fantastic that all four of these amazing projects were recognised by the Academy of Fabulous NHS Stuff.

“We have staff doing some really innovative work for the benefit of our patients, and in my eyes everyone shortlisted was a winner.

“We were so pleased to have come out on top in the Rosa Park award, as we are very proud of our carers badges and the way they enable us to identify and better work with carers of patients in our hospitals.”