Lincolnshire Energy from Waste is helping the county be prepared for the cold weather

As the weather turns colder, Lincolnshire’s innovative Energy from Waste technology will help keep the county prepared for an expected cold snap in December.

Treating 170,000 tonnes of residual household and commercial waste each year and providing enough energy for around 26,500 homes, bosses at the Energy from Waste technology site say they are providing key additional power to the local grid which will help battle the effects of the cold as residents turn their heating up.

Residents are invited to come and find out more about the new technology at the Lincolnshire Energy from Waste site visitor centre in North Hykeham, which provides educational tours of the plant which are also available for schools, colleges and community groups.

General Manager, Juergen Schaper, from FCC Environment, said: “When the temperature drops we use additional power to keep our homes warm and powering up our homes doesn’t happen by magic.

“The technology we have in place here is making a real difference and providing fast-paced energy generation.

“So we would urge people to come and pay a visit to our interactive visitor centre and learn more about Energy from Waste, where our power comes from more generally and about how your household waste can contribute to keeping homes warm.”

Councillor Reg Shore, Executive Member for Waste and Recycling at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “The visitor centre at the Energy from Waste site is ideal for people to learn more about the new technology and the positive effect it’s having on Lincolnshire, both in terms of reducing the waste we send to landfill and the energy benefits it is creating.

For more information on Energy from Waste in Lincolnshire, visit www.fccenvironment.co.uk/lincoln-efw.html.