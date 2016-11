Bassetlaw & Sherwood Liberal Democrats held their Annual General Meeting in Farnsfield, electing Leon Duveen as chairman, PeterThompson as president, Glynn Quelch as vice-chairman Stephen Ware as treasurer and Mark Hunter as secretary.

Also elected to the executive were James Harvey, Alex Cowan, Jennie Coggles, Connor Savage, Adam Davies and Jackie Johnson.

Leon Duveen said: We are a dynamic party willing and able to let new members get involved and take responsibility for running it.”